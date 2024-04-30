70-year-old ‘lovelorn’ man spends over 33,000 a week on billboard to find love

It is common for many to go on blind dates, mixers, or sign up for dating apps to find a partner. However, this 70-year-old man did something unusual and decided to put up a billboard to find love. As per reports, he opted for a £320-a-week - over ₹33,000 - billboard seeking "marriage and karaoke.” The 70-year-old man said he has received over 400 calls since his last billboard went up (representational image). (Unsplash)

What does the billboard say?

'Lovelorn' Al Gilberti told the Mirror that he has gained a huge response from his advertisement. He put up the 20-foot-height billboard in Sweetwater, Texas, with his picture and a text. “Lonely Male Can Relocate Sweetwater" reads a part of the text, followed by "Seeks Female Marriage Minded, Enjoys Karaoke".

What is Al Gilberti looking for in a partner?

The dad-of-one, who was previously married, wants someone loyal, honest and sincere, reported the outlet. He is hopeful that he will soon meet his “Miss Right”. In fact, he is ready to relocate to any part of the US and even the UK if he meets the right person.

"I'm prepared to move anywhere within the US. It all depends on the person - as long as I'm not going to stump the money up and then I have to leave! Of course, I'm somewhat looking for fame with the billboard but I also want to meet the right person,” he shared with the outlet.

Gilberti told the outlet that he has received over 400 calls and around 50 emails since his last ad. “I have the calls redirected to a friend's phone. It's been more inquiries from people that are looking to gain something from me - which I get, I'd probably do the same! People were enquiring thinking I was someone rich to help with their bills!” he told the Mirror.

“I want to meet the right person but I haven't had that person call yet. If I meet the right person I want to look at their eyes and see how they respond. I'd go to Europe to meet someone, I just need to get my passport sorted,” he added.