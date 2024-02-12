How a man once spelt out 'marry me' on Google Earth. Watch

People around the world are celebrating the week of love - Valentine’s Week. During this period, many take to social media to share their love stories and some of them claim a place in netizens' hearts. Tokyo resident Yasushi ‘Yassan’ Takahashi’s tale belongs on that list too. Why? Years ago, he quit his job and travelled to make a very special GPS art for his girlfriend. Valentine's Week: A Japanese Man created this GPS art using Google Earth to propose to his partner. (YouTube/@Google)

Yasushi used Google Earth and Street View to propose to his girlfriend, Natsuki. He undertook this journey of love to spell the word “Marry Me”.

Google shared a video of his amazing proposal on YouTube with a title that reads, “How an artist used Google Earth to craft a record-setting wedding proposal”.

In the video, Yasushi recollects how he embarked on the journey back in 2008. He also shares the hardships he faced on the way. Towards the end of the video, the GPS art he made appears on the screen. It shows the word “Marry Me” written with a heart beside it. The clip also shows his girlfriend who gleefully declares that she accepted his proposal and said “yes”.

Take a look at this video:

Though the video was shared years ago, it keeps on resurfacing every now and then, especially during Valentine’s Week.

Valentine's Week starts with Rose Day on February 7. Propose Day, Chocolate Day, and Teddy Day fall on February 8, February 9, and February 10, respectively. These days are followed by Promise Day on February 11 and Hug Day on February 12. The second last day of this week is Kiss Day on February 13. This special week concludes with Valentine’s Day on February 14.