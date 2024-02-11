Promise Day 2024: X users mark the day with hilarious memes

It's the fifth day of Valentine's week - Promise Day. Today, February 11, honours the unwavering commitments one makes to another. People make lifelong promises to cherish their partners or their loved ones on this day. They also promise to improve their relationship and give each other delightful gifts, among other things. Snapshot of a meme posted on X to mark Promise Day 2024. (X/@khamandhokkla)

As people mark Promise Day, many individuals on X have shared their reactions. Several people took the route of hilarity and posted memes to celebrate this day. (Also Read: This Valentine's Day, Pizza Hut will help you end your relationship with a ‘goodbye Pie’)

Check out a few reactions on Promise Day here:

(Also Read: 'Scrap your ex': Valentine's Day offer by a car company will give you the ultimate 'car-tharsis') The first four days of Valentine's week are Rose Day which was on February 7, Propose Day on February 8, Chocolate Day on February 9, and Teddy Day on February 10. After Promise Day today, people will celebrate Hug Day on February 12, Kiss Day on February 13, and finally Valentine's Day on February 14.