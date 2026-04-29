Bengaluru buyer eyes 33-year-old Old Madras Road flat for ₹1.4 crore: ‘Is it a good investment?’

A potential homebuyer in Bengaluru has sparked a discussion on the risks and rewards of investing in old properties. The buyer shared on Reddit that they are eyeing a 33-year-old apartment on Old Madras Road priced at ₹1.4 crore, asking social media users if investing in the property is "worth it”. Social media users shared various comments in response to the Bengaluru buyer’s Reddit post. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“Is buying a 33-year-old apartment in Bangalore a good investment?” the Reddit user wrote, adding, “I’m considering buying a 33-year-old apartment in Bangalore, located on Old Madras Road near Tin Factory (main road–facing, direct entry from OMR side).”

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The individual explained that the 1,400 sq ft property is priced at ₹1.4 crore, adding that they would need to invest another ₹10 lakh to make the place “family-friendly.”

“One potential upside is that the property might be converted to commercial after redevelopment, since it’s on the main road,” the Reddit user continued.

In the following lines, the individual asked about risk, redevelopment, and the “remaining lifespan of the building.”