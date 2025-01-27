Bengaluru college student replaces Ashoka Chakra and draws state map on Indian flag; sparks outrage

A flag decoration created for Republic Day celebrations at RVITM Engineering College in Bengaluru has sparked widespread discussion online. The design, featured in a Reddit post, showed the Indian tricolour with Karnataka’s map replacing the Ashoka Chakra, leading to allegations of disrespecting the national flag. Another student of the college issued a clarification. (Reddit/@r/Btechtards )

Several users criticised the design, with one commenting, “However, I feel wrong in this. You just replaced the Ashoka Chakra.” Another questioned the legality, saying, “Isn’t this defamation of the flag?”

Take a look at the post:

Amid the controversy, a third-year National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet from the college stepped forward to address the concerns. Posting on the same platform, the cadet clarified that the flag decoration was part of a traditional activity held during NCC Republic Day events.

“This is a common activity conducted in the Republic Day Camp by DG NCC, as well as a tradition followed by most schools and colleges with NCC units. Competitions are conducted to judge the best flag area decorations, and designs often represent the respective state or directorate,” the cadet wrote.

The cadet emphasised that the design was not intended to undermine national symbols or promote state supremacy. “The intention behind this decoration was not to show that Karnataka is supreme or any such things accused in the comments, but it was to represent us as a part of this beautiful nation.”

Further, the cadet criticised the original poster of the image, alleging their intent was to incite outrage. “It seems that OP had an intention to rage-bait people, which seems to be working here, given the online hate speech against Karnataka, Kannadigas, and Bengaluru in general,” they said.

Highlighting the broader celebration, the cadet explained, “We hosted the Republic Day in a grand fashion today—complete with flag hoisting, cultural programs, and a patriotic song performed by the first-year cadets. The motto of NCC is Unity and Discipline... why would we want to divide instead?”

The post garnered support from users familiar with NCC traditions, who agreed that the activity was being misinterpreted. However, others remained critical, arguing that even creative expressions should adhere to the sanctity of national symbols.