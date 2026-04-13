Bengaluru founder takes dad to work-from-cafe Sunday, calls it a win-win: ‘We spend time together’

A simple Sunday outing has struck a chord online, after a founder shared how he found an unexpected way to spend more meaningful time with his dad. Kumar also shared a picture from the outing, showing his father seated at a cafe, quietly reading a book with a cup of coffee by his side. (@arnav_kumar/X)

Instead of asking his father what he wanted to do, he chose a different approach: taking him along for his own routine. A visit to a cafe for working turned into something more, a shared experience that was new for his father and comforting for him.

The post was shared by Bengaluru-based founder Arnav Kumar, who wrote about introducing his “Baba” to the concept of working or reading from a cafe on a Sunday.

“I have realised there is no use asking my parents what they want to do. Now I just get them along to do whatever I am doing,” he wrote.

Turning Sundays into bonding time: Kumar noted that asking his father to suggest plans often leads nowhere, so he decided to simply include him in his day instead.

He also shared a picture from the outing, showing his father seated at a cafe, quietly reading a book with a cup of coffee by his side.

According to him, that small shift made a noticeable difference. While he continued doing what he enjoyed, his father got to experience something new.

“I get to do what I want. For them, it is a new experience. And we spend time together.” Kumar wrote.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

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