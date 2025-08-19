Bengaluru girl drives auto, delights internet: ‘I love driving, don’t have budget for car’

A young woman who turned her passion for driving into a profession has delighted the internet with her grit and positive attitude. Safura plies an autorickshaw in Bengaluru – where she recently picked up Tamanna Tanweer as a passenger. What followed was an interactin, filmed by Tanweer, that has gone viral online. An autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru, named Safura, has delighted the internet (Instagram/@tamannapasha_official)

Tanweer explained that she was trying – and failing – to book an Uber, Ola or Rapido in Bengaluru when she met Safura. “This was the first time I sat in an auto being driven by a young girl. I decided to ask her some questions,” she said.

“I love driving”

Responding to her passenger’s queries, Safura explained that she loves driving. However, she did not have a budget to buy a car, so she decided to start smaller and bought an autorickshaw, which she now plies around the city.

“I love driving with any vehicle. Car, auto, bike, anything I can drive. It’s just that I can buy auto in my budget. So I don’t have the budget for buying a Swift car. So I thought I will go with the auto first. Then we’ll see in the future I can buy or not,” she told Tanweer.

Turning her passion for driving into a profession has an added advantage for Safura – she does not suffer from Monday morning blues.

“Whatever I am doing, I am not feeling ‘Oh it’s a Monday. I have to go to work’. I am enjoying every single day, and I’m happy. I’m full of energy,” explained the woman auto driver.

HT.com has reached out to Safura. This copy will be updated on receiving a response.

Tanweer praised Safura for breaking stereotypes, inspiring women, and doing what brings her joy. Her video has gone viral with over 7.6 lakh views, and viewers were full of praise for the young auto driver.

“I love the energy and hats off to her for breaking stereotypes,” wrote one X user. “Her smile is so refreshing. Hope all her dreams come true,” another said.

Some people even wondered whether they could start a fundraiser for the Bengaluru youngster.