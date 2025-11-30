Bengaluru looks magical in new aerial video capturing its winter charm: ‘Slowly turning into Ooty’

Bengaluru’s winter charm has taken the internet by surprise after a new aerial video showed the city wrapped in soft mist, cold light, and calm morning skies. Bengaluru recorded its coldest day of the year on Saturday, November 29, 2025.(@batinum/Instagram)

The video, filmed from above, reveals Bengaluru in a calm winter glow, with the landscape fading gently into the mist.

Gliding over the city, the video takes viewers past spots like Hulimavu, Jaya Nagar, Nice Road, Silk Board, Banashankari, Madiwala, and JP Nagar.

The video was shared on Instagram by Kartik Surya, with the caption, “Natural air conditioning be like! When winter hits Bengaluru, the Mist rolls across the city like a gentle tide, the cold morning light glows softly through the haze, making the city feel serene and untouchable.”

Check out the video here:

Bengaluru recorded its coldest day of the year on Saturday, 29 November, with the daytime temperature dropping to just 21.6°C, which is 5.8°C below normal, according to Asianet News.

Although there was no rainfall, the sky stayed overcast, and residents woke up to cold, gloomy conditions this morning as well.

The aerial footage captured this unusual spell perfectly, highlighting the city’s quiet winter side-far from its usual traffic rush.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

Instagram users praised Bengaluru’s weather after watching the video, saying the cool breeze, soft sunlight, and morning mist made the city look its best.

One of the users commented, “Bengaluru is slowly turning into like Ooty, Coorg.”

A second user commented, “To consider that this was Bangalore's weather throughout the year decades back!!!”

A third user commented, “Cold weather complaints aside, this city and this season have me falling harder every day.”

“When you open the door of freshness,” another user commented.

The video was shared on November 29, 2025, and since then, it has gained 4.2 million views and more than 3.9 lakh likes.