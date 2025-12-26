Bengaluru mall’s special parking spot for mothers to be wins internet praise: ‘Very nice concept’

A Bengaluru man has drawn attention to a heartwarming initiative inside a city mall after discovering a dedicated parking space reserved for expectant mothers. Taking to Instagram, Akshay Raina shared a short video from a mall parking area in Bengaluru, highlighting what he described as a simple yet meaningful step towards inclusivity. A Bengaluru mall gained attention on social media for creating a special parking space for mothers to be.(Instagram/moniakshaylove12)

The clip shows a clearly marked board reading “Reserved for mothers to be”, with the parking bay designed in a soft pink theme. The distinct colour and signage make the space easy to identify amid the often crowded and confusing basement parking areas common in large shopping complexes.

Reacting to the sight, Raina praised the idea on camera, saying, “Very nice concept and I loved it”.

Watch the clip here:

Praise for Nexus Malls

Raina shared the video with a caption applauding the mall management for thinking beyond conventional facilities. “Hats off to Nexusmalls in Bengaluru where they have kept seperate space for women especially mothers to be. All other malls in India should implement the same,” he wrote.

The post quickly gathered attention, with many users welcoming the move and calling for similar arrangements across other malls and public places in the country. For many, the initiative stood out not for its scale, but for its intent.

Social media reacts

The comments section soon filled with positive reactions, reflecting how strongly the idea resonated with people. One user commented, “It’s very very helpful,” while another shared a more detailed response, saying, “It is a space that is much essential in largely crowded and confusing parking of malls so that mothers to be can find it easy park their vehicle and go easily in the mall”.

Several users expressed emotional responses to the clip. “This is so heartwarming to see,” wrote one, while another added, “This video made my day”.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)