Bengaluru man orders laptop to Starbucks, gets it in 13 minutes through Flipkart

A Bengaluru man had a laptop delivered to a Starbucks outlet in 13 minutes flat, thanks to the latest entrant in the quick commerce sector. Flipkart Minutes launched in select areas of Bengaluru this month, with products priced roughly 10% lower than on rival platforms like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart. A delivery partner delivers a laptop through Flipkart Minutes(X?@sunnykgupta)

Flipkart Minutes seems to have another advantage over other players in the quick commerce space. It also seems to stock high-end gadgets like laptops, which are not available on platforms like Big Basket Now, Zepto or Blinkit.

Bengaluru-resident Sunny Gupta detailed his experience of ordering a laptop from Flipkart Minutes in a viral thread on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He said he received the device in 13 minutes.

“Just ordered a laptop from Flipkart Minutes. 7 minutes delivery,” he wrote yesterday, adding: “Immediately after order, the tracking page showed ‘slightly delayed’ and updated the time to 12 minutes.”

Gupta said that it took the delivery partner around 3 minutes to reach the Starbucks where he was seated. The laptop was handed over to him after verification through OTP.

Take a look:

“So it took exactly 13 minutes from payment success to receiving it at the Starbucks I ordered it to,” he concluded after sharing visuals of the device post unboxing. His video reveals that Gupta ordered an Acer Predator laptop that can cost anywhere between ₹95,000 to ₹2.5 lakh online.

Reactions to his viral thread ranged from amused to enraged

“Can't believe Flipkart is delivering super fast now! I actually stopped ordering from them after it took 15 days to deliver a phone that was supposed to arrive in 4. Guess competition really does work wonders!” wrote X user Itu Rathore.

Several users were critical of the purchase. “In 7 minutes you can go to a store , I don’t understand this hype of quick commerce,” one X user said. “Quick-commerce needs to relax a bit. Who is in a hurry to get a new laptop delivered to their home in under 10 minutes!?” another asked.

Gupta explained that he had been looking to purchase a laptop for a few months now, and the model he wanted just so happened to be available for a 15-minute delivery.