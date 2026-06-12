Bengaluru man wonders if office cabs are worsening traffic, says firms need smarter commute plans
A Reddit post sparked debate after a Bengaluru man said office cabs were adding to the city’s traffic woes.
A Bengaluru man has sparked a discussion on Reddit after questioning whether office cabs, once considered a major workplace benefit, are now adding to the city’s traffic troubles instead of solving them.
(Also read: Bengaluru woman shares harsh reality of Electronic City commute during rain: ‘IT life is not just AC offices’)
The post, shared with the title, “I feel like office cabs are becoming a Bangalore traffic problem instead of a solution,” reflected on how corporate transport has changed over the years.
Taking to Reddit, the user wrote, “A few years ago, if your office gave you transport, the dream was obvious: get picked up from your doorstep and dropped at the office. Now, I'm not even sure that's the best option. I was stuck near Kadubeesanahalli the other day, watching what felt like the 500th office cab with one person inside it crawl through traffic, and it got me thinking: are these office cabs really the best option?”
He further shared that someone he knew, who works with workplace transportation programmes, told him about a company in Whitefield that moved away from focusing only on door-to-door rides.
“Instead, they started pushing people towards common pickup points and metro-connected routes. Apparently, their buses and shuttles went from being less than half full to around 70% occupied, which honestly makes sense. If I'm already taking the metro, I'd rather spend 10 minutes on a shuttle from the station than sit in a cab on ORR, wondering if I'll reach before lunch,” the post read.
The user then asked others what they would prefer if their office gave them a choice between a door-to-door cab, metro plus shuttle, driving themselves, or “permanent WFH because Bangalore has defeated you”.
Take a look here at the post:
Users react
The post drew several reactions, with many users agreeing that Bengaluru’s traffic situation has made daily commuting increasingly difficult. One user wrote, “Permanent WFH because Bengaluru has defeated everyone.” Another said, “WFH should be made mandatory for days where traffic is expected.”
(Also read: Bengaluru techie reveals hidden reality of software engineer life: ‘Doing everything right, yet something feels missing’)
Several others pointed out that the issue was not just about transport, but also workplace culture. One user commented, “Not all companies trust employees to actually work from home. Trust is the biggest problem.” Another wrote, “Give me permanent work from home and i won't contribute to the traffic and will humbly go back to and live in my tier 2 city home town.”
A user summed up the problem by saying, “One car, one person is the real reason. Move people not cars.” Another added, “Why can’t they just give permanent WFH. It will solve so many issues.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More