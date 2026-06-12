Bengaluru man wonders if office cabs are worsening traffic, says firms need smarter commute plans

A Bengaluru man has sparked a discussion on Reddit after questioning whether office cabs, once considered a major workplace benefit, are now adding to the city’s traffic troubles instead of solving them. A Bengaluru man asked if shared shuttles and WFH could reduce traffic caused by office cabs. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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The post, shared with the title, “I feel like office cabs are becoming a Bangalore traffic problem instead of a solution,” reflected on how corporate transport has changed over the years.

Taking to Reddit, the user wrote, “A few years ago, if your office gave you transport, the dream was obvious: get picked up from your doorstep and dropped at the office. Now, I'm not even sure that's the best option. I was stuck near Kadubeesanahalli the other day, watching what felt like the 500th office cab with one person inside it crawl through traffic, and it got me thinking: are these office cabs really the best option?”

He further shared that someone he knew, who works with workplace transportation programmes, told him about a company in Whitefield that moved away from focusing only on door-to-door rides.

“Instead, they started pushing people towards common pickup points and metro-connected routes. Apparently, their buses and shuttles went from being less than half full to around 70% occupied, which honestly makes sense. If I'm already taking the metro, I'd rather spend 10 minutes on a shuttle from the station than sit in a cab on ORR, wondering if I'll reach before lunch,” the post read.

The user then asked others what they would prefer if their office gave them a choice between a door-to-door cab, metro plus shuttle, driving themselves, or “permanent WFH because Bangalore has defeated you”.

Take a look here at the post: