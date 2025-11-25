Bengaluru techie creates realistic-looking PAN, Aadhar using Nano Banana: ‘Twitterpreet Singh’
With pictures of AI-generated PAN and Aadhar cards, the Bengaluru techie prompted mixed reactions on social media.
A Bengaluru techie used Google’s Nano Banana to create realistic-looking PAN and Aadhar cards. He shared AI-generated pictures where he jokingly added his name as Twitterpreet Singh.
“Nano Banana is good but that is also a problem. It can create fake identity cards with extremely high precision. The legacy image verification systems are doomed to fail. Sharing examples of pan and aadhar cards of an imaginary person,” wrote Harveen Singh Chadha.
Also Read: Bengaluru techie loses ₹48 lakh at fake ‘Ayurvedic Dawakhana’, internet shocked: ‘Educated people falling for quacks’
The two pictures he shared show the cards, which look realistic at first glance. However, once you look closer, it becomes apparent that the cards are fake. Also, they both have the Gemini AI watermark.
HT.com has reached out to Harveen Singh Chadha. This report will be updated when he replies.
What did social media say?
The post prompted mixed reactions. While some shared that it would pose security threats, others expressed that it is nothing to worry about.
An individual shared, “Gemini adds hidden fingerprints called SynthID, which can be verified through that. It is also available in the Gemini APP.” With the latest Gemini 3 update, Google has added a feature that allows users to upload a picture and ask the AI model if it was created using Gemini. Chadha replied, “No one is gonna scan every proof through the Gemini app.”
Another added, “Scanning the QR on the Aadhar and actually verifying it will start becoming the norm soon because of this. And the new Aadhaar app also makes it easy for private hotels and places to verify an Aadhaar themselves.”
Also Read: Bengaluru techie sparks debate by citing affordable domestic help in India: ‘Maid for $35, driver for $250’
A third joked, “A clear picture on an Aadhar card makes it a fake immediately.” A fourth wrote, “This is going to be a serious security threat. But this is a damage that happens with any technological shift.”