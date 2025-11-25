Bengaluru techie creates realistic-looking PAN, Aadhar using Nano Banana: ‘Twitterpreet Singh’

A Bengaluru techie used Google’s Nano Banana to create realistic-looking PAN and Aadhar cards. He shared AI-generated pictures where he jokingly added his name as Twitterpreet Singh. A PAN card generated by a Bengaluru techie using Google Gemini. (X/@HarveenChadha)

“Nano Banana is good but that is also a problem. It can create fake identity cards with extremely high precision. The legacy image verification systems are doomed to fail. Sharing examples of pan and aadhar cards of an imaginary person,” wrote Harveen Singh Chadha.

The two pictures he shared show the cards, which look realistic at first glance. However, once you look closer, it becomes apparent that the cards are fake. Also, they both have the Gemini AI watermark.

HT.com has reached out to Harveen Singh Chadha. This report will be updated when he replies.

What did social media say?

The post prompted mixed reactions. While some shared that it would pose security threats, others expressed that it is nothing to worry about.

An individual shared, “Gemini adds hidden fingerprints called SynthID, which can be verified through that. It is also available in the Gemini APP.” With the latest Gemini 3 update, Google has added a feature that allows users to upload a picture and ask the AI model if it was created using Gemini. Chadha replied, “No one is gonna scan every proof through the Gemini app.”

Another added, “Scanning the QR on the Aadhar and actually verifying it will start becoming the norm soon because of this. And the new Aadhaar app also makes it easy for private hotels and places to verify an Aadhaar themselves.”

A third joked, “A clear picture on an Aadhar card makes it a fake immediately.” A fourth wrote, “This is going to be a serious security threat. But this is a damage that happens with any technological shift.”