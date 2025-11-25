Bengaluru techie loses 48 lakh at fake ‘Ayurvedic Dawakhana’, internet shocked: ‘Educated people falling for quacks’

A Bengaluru software engineer lost ₹48 lakh and developed kidney problems after seeking a sexual wellness cure at the roadside tent of a fake Ayurvedic practitioner. A Bengaluru-based techie lost ₹ 48 lakh while seeking a sexual health cure. (Representational image)

In a complaint filed Saturday with the Jnanabharathi police, the victim said that he developed a sexual health problem after his marriage in 2023. He initially sought treatment at a multi-speciality hospital in Kengeri, near Bengaluru, according to a report in The Hindu.

Fake medical tent dupes techie

On May 3, the victim noticed a roadside ‘Ayurvedic Dawakhana’ tent near KLE Law College promising a ‘quick cure’ for sexual problems. Inside the tent, a man who introduced himself as ‘Vijay Guruji’ told the victim that he could be cured permanently if he took some ‘rare Ayurvedic medicines’.

The Guruji told the Bengaluru techie to buy a product called ‘Devaraj Booti’ from Vijayalakshmi Ayurvedic Store in Yeshwantpur. He claimed that this Booti was sourced specially from Haridwar and cost ₹1.6 lakh a gram.

The fake Ayurvedic practitioner further instructed the techie not to bring anyone else along when he purchased the medicine, and to pay only in cash.

A loss of ₹ 48 lakh

The techie, believing the quack, purchased the medicine. The Guruji then convinced him to buy another so-called herbal concoction named ‘Bhavana Booti Taila’, costing ₹76,000 a gram.

The Bengaluru software engineer borrowed ₹17 lakh from his wife and parents to make the purchase.

Then, Vijay Guruji began asking him to buy more ‘Devaraj Booti’, claiming that the treatment would fail otherwise. The victim took a bank loan of ₹20 lakh to buy more of the medicine. All in all, he spent ₹48 lakh believing the quack and saw no improvement in his condition.

Internet shocked

The internet did not react kindly to the incident.

“Spent 48 lakh! On that Dawakhana!!! He deserves to be duped,” wrote Bengaluru based cardiologist Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy.

“I am shocked that nowadays educated people are falling for quakes and scams . Despite social media awareness and many people shouting about their own experiences, people get duped with such insane amounts. Never believe too good things that are offered in social media or outside,” another X user added.

Many urged Bengaluru authorities to look into the legality of similar roadside Ayurvedic tents that can be seen across the city.