Bengaluru techie rethinks new job after receiving 2.5 LPA hike offer, says ‘I am scared’

A Bengaluru based software professional has found himself in a confusing position after receiving a more lucrative job offer barely a month into his new role. The techie shared his situation on Reddit, seeking views from fellow professionals and industry peers. A Bengaluru techie had shared on Reddit that he received a better job offer within a month of switching roles and asked if it was okay to move again so soon.(Representational image/Unsplash)

He wrote, “Hello All, I started my career with a product based org and worked there for 4 years. I was making 9.5 LPA. I got an offer after struggling a lot for 12.5 LPA in a product based company. It’s been a month for me here. No work is assigned yet. Both of these companies are based out of Bengaluru.”

The employee further explained that he recently received a third offer. “Now I received an offer letter of another product based company for 15 LPA location: Hyderabad. I have always wanted to earn more and considering the market, I earn way less. Also I have always wanted to live by myself in another city. I really wanted to take this chance. But I am scared considering it’s just been a month in my new org.”

Concerns over switching too soon

Despite his ambition, he is unsure how a rapid switch would be perceived by employers. The user asked whether it is acceptable to negotiate an even higher package using the latest offer.

He explained, “Is it okay to get the offer letter and ask for a hike in my new company or will it be seen as a red flag. If I want to switch is it okay to switch. Will I get experience letter from my current org. What should I tell the new company about leaving soon? They only know that I am working with my first organisation as all the interview process was done long ago. I received the offer letter. Now they need salary slips of last 3 months and that should say I am drawing 12.5 LPA.”

Check out the post here:

The post was titled, “I got a better offer one month into switching to a new company. Is it okay if I take it?”

Mixed reactions online

Reddit users shared a range of opinions. One commenter advised, “You can do that only when you are sure you are okay with leaving your existing company if that does not work.” Another suggested confirming the legitimacy of the new job first: “I’d accept it and resign from the current company. Just cite personal reasons or relocation.”

Others responded more cautiously, stating that “switching so soon might feel odd” and arguing that “2.5 L is hardly anything to justify such a quick switch.” A few mentioned geographical considerations too, with one writing, “Bengaluru is decades ahead of Hyderabad in terms of tech jobs.” Another concluded, “Switching for just 2.5L is not a good move.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)