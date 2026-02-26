Bengaluru tenant questions ₹1 lakh rent for 3 BHK luxury apartment in Whitefield

A recent Reddit inquiry into the rental market of a luxury society in Whitefield has ignited a fresh debate over Bengaluru’s soaring real estate prices. The discussion began when a user questioned the justification for a ₹1 lakh monthly rent for a 3 BHK apartment, asking why prices have reached such heights even with maintenance included. The Redditor’s post has sparked a discussion on the high price of real estate in Bengaluru. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

Asking if there are any tenants or buyers who live in the society, the Redditor wrote, “Why are the rents so high?”

How did social media react? An individual commented, “Premium societies will always demand a premium price. There will always be someone who aspires to live in such a society and doesn’t mind paying the premium. Do I think it’s worth the rent? Not at all. For me. For someone else, it’s worth it.”

Another added, “Roads are too congested and mostly jammed at peak time. No point in buying or renting there, you will always regret it whenever you have to leave the apartment.” The OP asked if the person is a resident at the society, and they responded, “Yup. Now I have decided to move to a place where the road is wide, and you don't have daily traffic challenges right at the entry or exit.”

A third commented, “I stay opposite it for a third of the rent. So yes, it is definitely not the location but rather the tag.” A fourth wrote, “Hey OP, I didn't understand what your concern regarding the rent there is? It is high because the demand is there, or the owners expect that much rent and can wait for that price, even if they lose rental income for a few months. It's pure demand and supply, or you can wait till the prices come down.” The OP responded, “I don't have any concerns about it, I'm just genuinely curious about the society and the rent trends. That's all.”

