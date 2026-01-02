Bengaluru woman flags traffic woes as 750 metre journey takes 21 minutes

A Bengaluru woman has once again drawn attention to the city’s chronic traffic congestion through a short Instagram video that quickly struck a chord with many users. A Bengaluru woman highlighted the city’s traffic woes after a 750 metre drive showed a 21 minute travel time.(Instagram/anjaleeee_suresh)

The clip, shared by Anjali, was recorded from inside her car and focused on the vehicle’s navigation screen. It showed a distance of just 750 metres but an estimated travel time of 21 minutes, highlighting what many commuters describe as an everyday struggle in India’s tech capital.

Watch the clip here:

The video carried a simple text overlay that read, “Just Bengaluru things”. Though brief, the clip captured a reality that thousands of office goers, shoppers and residents experience on a daily basis.

Social media reacts with relatability

Soon after being posted, the video began attracting reactions from users who found the situation all too familiar. Several comments reflected frustration, humour and a shared sense of familiarity. One user remarked, “It’s better to walk”.

Another user pointed out how festive seasons tend to worsen the problem, writing, “Christmas, new year, Diwali days are worse every year. I stay nearby on the ITPL road. Its the same every weekend. I have lodged multiple complaints with the traffic police but there have been no major improvements. There is only one road to the mall and it is not made to handle such rush. It is generally better to avoid malls on these days.”

Others responded in a lighter vein, with one saying, “lol it is relatable,” while another added, “i can feel you.” A further comment read, “I also faced this,” reinforcing how widespread the issue is across different parts of the city.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)