Biker in Bhubaneswar chases car, throws stones, gets beaten Up: Road rage video goes viral

A shocking road rage incident in Bhubaneswar has gained widespread attention after a video surfaced on social media, showing two men on a bike chasing a car and hurling stones at it. The aggressive altercation, captured by the occupants of the car, escalated into a violent confrontation, leaving one of the bikers surrounded by a crowd and reportedly assaulted. Video of the biker chasing a car and throwing stones went viral.(X/@gharkakalesh)

In the video, which was later shared on the microblogging platform X, the riders are seen aggressively pursuing the car with a stone in hand, ultimately smashing its windows. While the exact cause of the confrontation remains unclear, the escalating violence led to the intervention of a crowd, who are seen attacking one of the bikers. The video ends with the biker subdued on the ground, surrounded by bystanders.

The caption accompanying the video suggests that the bikers were provoking the driver of the car without any apparent reason, resulting in a violent altercation. The video was shared on X by the handle @Gharkakalesh with the caption, “Road-Rage Kalesh b/w Friend's in Car and two guys on Bike (those guys on bike were throwing stones on Car for no reason, Later got good beat-up from Crowd) Bhubaneswar, Odisha.”

Many took to the comments section of the video to share their reaction. A user quipped, “Driving on Indian roads is just like playing GTA in real life. No need to shell out 50k for PlayStation 5!”

Another added, “The brothers must have done some bu£y!ng too, Otherwise, someone would follow someone. They are also throwing stones from above.”

Road rage

In a similar incident in Delhi last year, bikers brutally beat a car driver following a minor collision, highlighting the rising number of such aggressive encounters.

Local authorities in Bhubaneswar have yet to issue a statement regarding this incident, and it remains unclear whether any police action has been taken.

