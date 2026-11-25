Indian-American billionaire businessman Nikesh Arora shared his thoughts on parenting during a recent podcast appearance. The chairman and CEO of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks spoke to David Senra about his own childhood in India and the way he is raising his children.

Nikesh Arora, Chairman & CEO at Palo Alto Networks (REUTERS) more less

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Arora, 58, has three children through two marriages. His eldest daughter, Ayesha, married Jack Hughes in a multi-day celebration in India in February 2026. She is currently raising a $100 million-plus fund to back AI startups, with her father acting as her advisor.

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(Also read: Inside Nikesh Arora's daughter Ayesha's grand Jodhpur wedding with Jack Hughes)

During the podcast published November 8, the billionaire CEO emphasised that a parent's job is not to decide what their children should become or put pressure on them to succeed. Instead, it is to help them grow into happy, independent people who have their own ambitions.

Nikesh Arora’s childhood in India

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{{^usCountry}} Perhaps some of Arora’s philosophy on parenting stems from his own childhood in India. Nikesh Arora was born in Ghaziabad to an Indian Air Force officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Perhaps some of Arora’s philosophy on parenting stems from his own childhood in India. Nikesh Arora was born in Ghaziabad to an Indian Air Force officer. {{/usCountry}}

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He told podcast host David Senra that his parents never put pressure on him. “Did you get a lot of pressure from your parents?” the Indian-American CEO was asked, and answered with a straightforward “No”.

Arora elaborated by saying “My parents didn't tell me what to do.”

“I used to come home from school, do my homework. My mom would be happy that I did it. She'd be chasing my sister around, trying to get her to find out what homework she had. I got my s**t done,” he revealed.

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Nikesh Arora’s parenting advice

Like his parents, Arora doesn't believe in pressuring his children about what they should do with their lives. His biggest priority is that his children grow up healthy, happy and balanced.

“I just want my kids to be happy in their lives. If they're happy, my mission is accomplished… I

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just want to make sure my kids are healthy, happy, and balanced. If I can achieve that, they can do whatever they want,” he said.

Asked if his parenting style is different from his parents’, he replied: “Look, that was a different era. At that point in time, parenting was different. Parenting is different now. Parenting in India is different. Parenting in the US is different. So, you obviously have all those differences that come into play.”

“I have two younger kids who are 11 and 10, so more involved in their lives than I was with my 29-year-old,” he added.

(Also read: Who is Nikesh Arora? Palo Alto billionaire hosting Jodhpur wedding for daughter Ayesha and Jack Hughes)

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