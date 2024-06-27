Bizarre or playful? Two women go viral for eating strawberries with their feet. Watch

Two women have gone viral on social media after they were seen eating strawberries with their feet. Yes, you read that right. Instagram user Alexia Kraft de la Saulx posted the video, which has caught the attention of many people around the world. After the clip was posted, numerous people took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. Several expressed disgust over their act. Snapshot of the woman picking strawberry from her feet. (Instagram)

While sharing the video, Alexia Kraft de la Saulx, in the caption, wrote, "Simple pleasures: eating strawberries with our feet with @_annarebecca. Keeping life playful, exploring new ways of eating without our hands." (Also Read: Woman drinks her best friend’s breast milk for bizarre reason, video has internet cringing)

The video opens to show the two women sitting on the ground in a park-like space. They can be seen picking the strawberries from their dirt-covered feet and later eating them directly.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has garnered more than seven lakh views. The post also has close to 3,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gained numerous comments. (Also Read: Woman has bizarre meltdown on Spirit Airlines flight, wails ‘all I care about is freedom’: Watch)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "You really have to be a good clown if you want to have engagement."

Another added, "If you wanted to ruin my time here on this planet, you done a damn good job at it."

"Not even years of therapy or a psychiatric hospitalization could cure this mental illness," commented a third.

Someone else posted, "Reverse evolution, back to using our feet, now walk on your hands."

"Sigh. You know what? It’s my fault. I know what I’ve done to my algorithm. And I still continue to open up Instagram," said another Instagram user.

What are your thoughts on this video?