Woman drinks her best friend’s breast milk for bizarre reason, video has internet cringing

A Spanish influencer has grossed out thousands of viewers by drinking her best friend’s breast milk. In a stunt probably performed to ‘milk’ views, Nuria Blanco gulped down a glass of her bestie’s breast milk on camera. A Spanish influencer drank her best friend's breast milk.(Instagram/@nuriablanco3)

Her reason for doing so has also left people confused. “It was literally something I had to check off my list,” the 27-year-old lifestyle influencer told Jam Press about her decision of drinking breast milk.

Footage of Blanco downing the milk has amassed over 600,000 views on TikTok, where many criticised it as “disgusting.” In the clip, the Barcelona-based influencer chugs the glass of milk as her friend and milk donor looks on, smiling.

“Girl, it’s good, it doesn’t taste like boob,” Blanco says.

“What did my eyes just see,” wrote one person, according to Jam Press. “I miss my life from 20 years ago,” another said.

The trend of drinking breast milk

Over the last few years, the trend of adults drinking breast milk has grown remarkably. Blanco is certainly not the first person to do so. In April this year, Kourtney Kardashian made waves by declaring she had drunk her own breast milk.

“I just pounded a glass of breast milk because I feel sick. Goodnight!” the 44-year-old reality TV star said on her Instagram Stories.

In fact, according to USA Today, many health gurus and fitness enthusiasts tout breast milk as “liquid gold” - a natural superfood with a host of health benefits. Some claim that human breast milk can help build muscles, increase immunity and even fight cancer - although there is no scientific evidence for this.

The online market for human breast milk for adults has also grown over the years. According to a study published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, there are a number of websites catering to those who wish to buy or sell breast milk. The study also points out that there is no evidence of any of the much-touted benefits of breast milk. Instead, drinking raw, unpasteurised human milk is replete with risks and can expose the consumer to a host of infectious diseases.