 ‘Gather info on existing laws over collection, sale of breast milk’: Karnataka HC tells advocate | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
‘Gather info on existing laws over collection, sale of breast milk’: Karnataka HC tells advocate

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Apr 12, 2024 07:16 AM IST

The court has sought clarification on the existence of relevant laws, both domestically and internationally, addressing the collection and sale of breast milk

Bengaluru

High Court of Karnataka, Bangalore, India (Shutterstock)
High Court of Karnataka, Bangalore, India (Shutterstock)

The Karnataka high court has instructed an advocate, who appeared on behalf of a petitioner urging the law to prevent the sale of breast milk storage and sale, to collect information about existing laws related to the issue.

While hearing a PIL filed by Munegowda of Malarakunte on Wednesday, the HC said that it prompts scrutiny of existing laws and regulations concerning this controversial practice.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice NV Anjaria and justice Krishna S. Dixit, heard arguments from B Visveswaraiah, representing the petitioner, who raised concerns about multinational companies engaging in the collection and commercialisation of breast milk. Visveswaraiah emphasised the ethical implications and urged the court to intervene, advocating for the formulation of specific laws to prohibit such activities.

The court sought clarification on the existence of relevant laws, both domestically and internationally, addressing the collection and sale of breast milk. Citing his preliminary study, the advocate told the court about the absence of explicit legislation governing this issue. Acknowledging the gravity of the matter, the bench directed further investigation into the subject, instructing the petitioner’s legal team to delve deeper into the legal landscape surrounding the collection and sale of breast milk. The court adjourned the hearing to June 10, anticipating comprehensive insights into the matter.

The chief secretary of the state government, along with key officials from various departments including Ayush, law, health, women and child development, and the state human rights commission, have been named as respondents in the case.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / ‘Gather info on existing laws over collection, sale of breast milk’: Karnataka HC tells advocate
