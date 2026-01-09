Bombay shaving company founder shares an emotional full-circle moment as his father explores new office

Shantanu Deshpande, the founder of Bombay shaving company, has shared a touching glimpse of a personal milestone that struck a chord with social media users. Taking to Instagram, Deshpande posted a heartwarming video of his father visiting the company’s new office. A founder’s post about his father visiting the new workplace struck an emotional chord. (Instagram/shantanudeshpandeunofficial)

In the clip, Deshpande’s father is seen walking through different sections of the office, observing teams at work and taking in the space with visible curiosity.

A memory that came full circle Along with the video, Deshpande penned a reflective caption that added depth to the moment. He wrote, “Going to dad’s office as a kid was so exciting. Big computers, big people, important meetings. I was always in such awe of him and the super smart uncles and aunties working there. I never understood what they did. But whatever it was, it always felt very important.”

He then described how the roles had reversed over time. “Today, he comes to our office and has a childlike curiosity about D2C, performance marketing, design, insights, quick commerce economics and AI. He was thrilled to see our new space.”

Watch the clip here: