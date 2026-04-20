‘Booked a hotel for AC’: Bengaluru woman’s unique way to beat the heat goes viral

A Bengaluru woman has gone viral after sharing her unusual solution to deal with the city’s rising heat. Taking to Instagram, Priya Pal posted a video showing how she checked into a nearby hotel simply to enjoy air conditioning for the day. A Bengaluru woman spent Sunday in a hotel with AC, saying it felt better than staying home. (Instagram/priyaa.pall )

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The clip captures her relaxing indoors, escaping the sweltering conditions outside. A text overlaid on the video reads, “We booked a hotel next our house only for this in Bengaluru”, hinting at the growing discomfort many residents are facing as temperatures climb.

The video quickly caught attention online, with many users relating to her struggle and others amused by the creative workaround.

‘Looks like a good decision’, she says In the comments section, Priya elaborated on her decision, explaining the circumstances that led to it. She wrote, “Because initially we thought it would rain soon, but it didn’t. We looked for a cooler or AC, but everything is unavailable and will take seven days to be delivered. Renting is also unavailable in my area currently due to high demand. So we somehow booked a cooler online and decided to spend Sunday in a hotel, watching Netflix and chilling instead of going out to eat. Looks like a good decision to me.”

She captioned the video, “Ab nhi ho rha AC ke bina”, expressing her frustration with the heat and lack of cooling options.

Watch the clip here: