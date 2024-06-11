 Brain teaser challenge: Prove that you are a puzzle master by solving this in 30 seconds | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Brain teaser challenge: Prove that you are a puzzle master by solving this in 30 seconds

ByHT Trending Desk
Jun 11, 2024 04:27 PM IST

Brain teasers challenge one's problem-solving skills and provide an opportunity to estimate how quickly and effectively one can tackle perplexing questions.

Solving brain teasers can be an excellent way to exercise and stimulate the brain, enhancing cognitive abilities and promoting creative thinking. Not only do brain teasers challenge one's problem-solving skills, but they also provide an opportunity to estimate how quickly and effectively one can tackle perplexing questions. And if you are someone who likes to take on a good challenge, we have a puzzle for you.

Will you be able to solve this brain teaser?
Will you be able to solve this brain teaser?

This riddle was posted on Instagram by the handle "timejaipur". The puzzle reads, "The amount Neeta and Geeta together earn in a day equals what Sita alone earns in 6 days. The amount Sita and Neeta together earn in a day equals what Geeta alone earns in 2 days. The ratio of the daily earnings of the one who earns the most to that of the one who earns the least is?" (Also Read: Brain Teaser challenge: Can you find the values of A, B, and C without using a calculator?)

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

In this problem, we need to find the ratio of the daily earnings of the one who earns the most to that of the one who earns the least.

The question also has a few options that could be the potential answer- "A) 7:3; B) 11:3; C)11:7; D) 3:2"

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section to share their answers. Several said that "11:3" is the solution.

If you found this puzzle too easy to solve then check out this other brain teaser where the clue is hidden in the riddle itself. In this riddle you must be vigilant about the question itself as the clue is hidden in it.

The question simply states, "Hello. The first clue is hidden within this image. Find it, and it will lead you to other clues. Do not overlook anything. Everything has a purpose. Good luck."

Were you able to solve it?

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Brain teaser challenge: Prove that you are a puzzle master by solving this in 30 seconds
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On