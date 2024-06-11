Brain teaser challenge: Prove that you are a puzzle master by solving this in 30 seconds

Solving brain teasers can be an excellent way to exercise and stimulate the brain, enhancing cognitive abilities and promoting creative thinking. Not only do brain teasers challenge one's problem-solving skills, but they also provide an opportunity to estimate how quickly and effectively one can tackle perplexing questions. And if you are someone who likes to take on a good challenge, we have a puzzle for you. Will you be able to solve this brain teaser?

This riddle was posted on Instagram by the handle "timejaipur". The puzzle reads, "The amount Neeta and Geeta together earn in a day equals what Sita alone earns in 6 days. The amount Sita and Neeta together earn in a day equals what Geeta alone earns in 2 days. The ratio of the daily earnings of the one who earns the most to that of the one who earns the least is?" (Also Read: Brain Teaser challenge: Can you find the values of A, B, and C without using a calculator?)

In this problem, we need to find the ratio of the daily earnings of the one who earns the most to that of the one who earns the least.

The question also has a few options that could be the potential answer- "A) 7:3; B) 11:3; C)11:7; D) 3:2"

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section to share their answers. Several said that "11:3" is the solution.

