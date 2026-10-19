Brazilian bricklayer sells belongings, travels 1,900 km to meet online girlfriend, finds out she’s AI-generated

A Brazilian bricklayer sold his personal belongings and travelled over 1,900 km in the hope of meeting a woman he believed he could marry, only to discover that she was an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated character.

Edimar Rocha Martins, 49, fell for an AI-generated persona on TikTok.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Edimar Rocha Martins, 49, from Imperatriz in the Brazil state of Maranhão, told local broadcaster TV Mirante that he had come across a social media profile featuring a woman named Jéssica Oliveira, also known as Jéssica Fazendeira. The account featured videos of a woman living on a farm who claimed she was looking for a partner and was willing to offer him financial security and a place to live.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The profile reportedly had more than 300,000 followers on TikTok. Martins believed the woman was real and hoped to build a future with her.

However, the person operating the account later acknowledged that the character was AI-generated and denied having any direct communication with Martins.

Man sells belongings to travel across Brazil

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On October 9, Martins sold his possessions to finance a bus journey to Belo Horizonte, the capital of the southeastern state of Minas Gerais. He arrived two days later, expecting to meet the woman he had hoped would become his wife. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On October 9, Martins sold his possessions to finance a bus journey to Belo Horizonte, the capital of the southeastern state of Minas Gerais. He arrived two days later, expecting to meet the woman he had hoped would become his wife. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“I sold all my things, I got rid of everything,” Martins said, describing the sacrifices he had made to pay for the trip.

After arriving in the city, Martins was unable to locate the woman. Carrying photographs of her, he approached people and asked whether they recognised her, but his search proved unsuccessful.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He eventually approached Rádio Itatiaia for assistance, where he was reportedly told that the woman he was seeking did not exist as a real person.

“I went to the radio station there, and they said no, that’s fake news, that woman doesn’t exist,” he said.

Having spent his money on the journey, Martins was left without the means to return home. He subsequently approached the municipal authorities in Belo Horizonte and explained his circumstances to a social worker.

AI-generated woman promised financial support

Videos shared on the TikTok account showed the AI-generated character inviting men to move to her farm and offering to support them financially. One video featured her saying: “I really want to support you, I want you to come to my farm and never work again in your life,”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The account's operator subsequently published a statement acknowledging that the woman depicted in the videos was generated using AI. The operator also denied having spoken directly to Martins or making arrangements for him to travel to Belo Horizonte.

(Also read: Jobseeker nearly falls for AI-powered recruitment scam promising double salary: 'The usual red flags weren't there')

“I came here to state the obvious: I am made of artificial intelligence,” the AI-generated persona said. “I have never spoken to anyone with this profile. The intention was to gain engagement for sale.

“I never spoke directly to anyone, much less took anyone to Belo Horizonte. It was a surprise to me to see what is happening.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The profile has since deleted the video featuring the invitation.

Authorities help stranded man return home

After learning that the woman he had travelled to meet was not real, Martins sought assistance from Belo Horizonte's municipal support services for migrants. Reports said officials provided him with basic necessities and arranged a bus ticket to help him leave the city.

He was reportedly given a ticket to Augustinópolis, in the neighbouring state of Tocantins, rather than directly to his hometown. He later stayed with a relative in the Imperatriz area, according to local media reports.

Martins said his loneliness and desire for companionship had motivated him to make the journey, despite the financial sacrifices involved.

“It only brings sadness, discouragement, depression. Many people wanted to find a relationship, so I came,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: What is Emily Hart AI scam? How a fake MAGA influencer made thousands of dollars)