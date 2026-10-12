Jobseeker nearly falls for AI-powered recruitment scam promising double salary: 'The usual red flags weren't there'

Artificial intelligence is making online job scams increasingly difficult to identify, with fraudsters using the technology to create convincing recruitment offers tailored to individual candidates. A data analytics professional has shared how he nearly fell victim to an elaborate scam involving a fake recruiter, a seemingly perfect job opportunity and an unusually attractive salary. A data analytics professional nearly fell for an AI-powered job scam that offered double the expected salary. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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According to a Business Insider report, Daniel Harnack was approached about a position that closely matched his professional experience and offered nearly twice the salary normally associated with such a role.

How the recruitment scam unfolded Harnack explained that the scammer had impersonated a legitimate recruiter by using her photograph, linking to her actual LinkedIn profile and creating a fake email address.

The job description appeared realistic and was specifically tailored to his background, making the opportunity particularly appealing.

Initially, the supposed recruiter simply requested his résumé to forward to the hiring manager. However, suspicions emerged when the individual suggested that he consult a "career consultant" to improve his résumé instead of directing him to the company's official recruitment website.

Harnack suspected that the next step would involve demanding payment for résumé-related services.

Why the scam was difficult to identify What surprised Harnack most was the absence of the warning signs normally associated with fraudulent recruitment offers.

"The usual red flags weren't there," he explained.

Unlike conventional scams, the messages contained no obvious spelling mistakes, suspicious company names or unrealistic job titles. The scammer also responded convincingly to his questions.

Harnack believes that publicly sharing employment details, marking LinkedIn profiles as open to work and discussing job-search struggles can inadvertently expose candidates to fraudsters.

He also pointed out that applying for numerous positions increases the amount of personal information available online, which scammers can potentially exploit.

How jobseekers can protect themselves Drawing on his experience managing data analysts and scientists, Harnack said his professional familiarity with technology helped him recognise the suspicious approach.

He attempted to contact the genuine recruiter through LinkedIn and her official work email but received no response.

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He advised applicants to verify recruitment communications carefully and avoid sharing sensitive financial information with unfamiliar contacts.

"No recruiter should be asking for payment to find you a job," he warned.

Harnack stressed that legitimate recruiters are generally compensated by employers rather than candidates. While paid résumé-writing services exist, they should be clearly distinguished from genuine job opportunities.