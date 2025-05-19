High-flying exec offers $5M discount on private island off Connecticut after failing to sell

A high-flying executive is offering a lucrative discount on his private island off the coast of Connecticut. Greg Jensen, co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates, has relisted his private island, Rogers Island, for $30 million, reported Business Insider. Rogers Island is located off the coast of Branford, Connecticut(Sotheby's)

All about the private island

Rogers Island covers an area of 7.65-acres. Located off the coast of Branford, it is one of the biggest islands in the Thimble Islands archipelago

According to a Mansion Global report, Jensen had purchased Rogers Island in 2018 for the price of $22 million. He had listed it for sale last year at $35 million, but evidently found few takers in the market.

Jensen, one of the world’s highest-paid hedge fund managers, has now relisted the private island at $30 million. Besides cutting $5 million off the asking price, the Bridgewater executive has even thrown a mainland house into the deal.

Business Insider reported that the five-bedroom mainland house comes with a private dock that makes it easier to boat to the island.

Amenities on the island

So what can a person paying $30 million for a private island expect? A lot, as it turns out. Besides stunning water views, the island comes with a host of amenities.

According to Sotheby's, which is managing the listing, Rogers Island has a Tudor house with 10 bedrooms and six bathrooms. It also has a separate four-bedroom guesthouse and a two-bedroom staff quarters.

This is just the accommodation - there is plenty more on the island to entice buyers. According to the Sotheby’s listing, the island comes with a waterfront pool with spa, tennis court, putting green, formal gardens and a koi pond attached to the main house.

“There are 2 docks: one for service, the other for private use,” read the listing. “At the end of a private peninsula, this invaluable seaside compound provides additional staff/guest housing, parking with Tesla chargers and private dock - for easy access to and from the island.”