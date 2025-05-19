Menu Explore
High-flying exec offers $5M discount on private island off Connecticut after failing to sell

ByHT Trending Desk
May 19, 2025 09:34 AM IST

Greg Jensen has relisted his private island, Rogers Island, off Connecticut's coast for $30 million, down from $35 million. 

A high-flying executive is offering a lucrative discount on his private island off the coast of Connecticut. Greg Jensen, co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates, has relisted his private island, Rogers Island, for $30 million, reported Business Insider.

Rogers Island is located off the coast of Branford, Connecticut(Sotheby's)
Rogers Island is located off the coast of Branford, Connecticut(Sotheby's)

All about the private island

Rogers Island covers an area of 7.65-acres. Located off the coast of Branford, it is one of the biggest islands in the Thimble Islands archipelago

According to a Mansion Global report, Jensen had purchased Rogers Island in 2018 for the price of $22 million. He had listed it for sale last year at $35 million, but evidently found few takers in the market.

Jensen, one of the world’s highest-paid hedge fund managers, has now relisted the private island at $30 million. Besides cutting $5 million off the asking price, the Bridgewater executive has even thrown a mainland house into the deal.

Business Insider reported that the five-bedroom mainland house comes with a private dock that makes it easier to boat to the island.

Amenities on the island

So what can a person paying $30 million for a private island expect? A lot, as it turns out. Besides stunning water views, the island comes with a host of amenities.

According to Sotheby's, which is managing the listing, Rogers Island has a Tudor house with 10 bedrooms and six bathrooms. It also has a separate four-bedroom guesthouse and a two-bedroom staff quarters.

This is just the accommodation - there is plenty more on the island to entice buyers. According to the Sotheby’s listing, the island comes with a waterfront pool with spa, tennis court, putting green, formal gardens and a koi pond attached to the main house.

“There are 2 docks: one for service, the other for private use,” read the listing. “At the end of a private peninsula, this invaluable seaside compound provides additional staff/guest housing, parking with Tesla chargers and private dock - for easy access to and from the island.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
