British man buried in Snickers-themed coffin to honour his love for candy: ‘I’m nuts'

Paul Broome, a care assistant who worked with adults with learning disabilities, was known for his quick wit and playful personality. Over the years, he often joked about wanting to be laid to rest in a coffin resembling the iconic chocolate bar. While his loved ones initially brushed off the idea as just another one of his jokes, they discovered after his passing that he had made it an official request in his will, reported the Fox News.

Determined to fulfil his last wish, Broome’s family arranged for a coffin designed to look like a partially unwrapped Snickers bar. As a nod to his fun-loving nature, the side of the coffin was painted with the words, “I’m nuts!”

A unique farewell

“Paul’s family informed us that he was one of life’s true characters, and his farewell needed to reflect that,” said Ali Leggo, Funeral Arranger at F A Holland (Co-op) Funeralcare in Chichester, which organised the service. “His quick wit and sense of humour touched so many people, and the coffin was a fitting tribute to his unique personality.”

Adding a personal touch, the coffin also featured a Crystal Palace FC logo, as Broome, originally from South London, was a devoted fan of the football club.

The funeral procession took a meaningful detour past Paul’s favourite café in Bognor Regis, where his friends, wearing custom tribute T-shirts, applauded as he made his final journey in his candy-inspired casket.

“The family received nothing but positive feedback from those who attended, with many commenting on how the personal touches made the service a true celebration of Paul’s life,” Leggo added. “It was a privilege to help his family bring his final wishes to life.”

Unconventional funerals have been gaining attention in recent years. In 2021, another man’s family honoured his final request by pouring his ashes down a bar drain.

