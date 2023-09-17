Brother-sister duo from Pakistan dances to Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s What Jhumka: Watch

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song What Jhumka, picturised on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, was released in July this year. It has since made its way to India’s top 100 music videos and is currently at the fifth spot on YouTube India. Among the many choreographies set to this upbeat song, a video of a brother and sister from Pakistan’s Islamabad is going viral. Expectedly, it is leaving people with the urge to join in and dance along. Duo from Pakistan dances to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s What Jhumka. (Instagram/@ahmad_khan_choreography)

“Dropping Jhumkas in Islamabad. The most awaited post of the wedding,” reads the caption to the post shared on Instagram. The video shows Ahmad Khan Barki and his sister Lalarukh Aamir dancing to the beats of the song What Jhumka at a wedding. The duo’s performance was met with enthusiastic cheers and applause from the wedding guests.

Watch this brother-sister duo dancing to What Jhumka here:

Since being shared on August 29, the video has accumulated over 2.1 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this dance video:

“Best dance ever. Love it,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Brother’s energy is next level.”

“Amazing,” expressed a third, while a fourth wrote, “Mind blowing.”

A fifth commented, “What an energetic dance,” with a heart emoticon.

What do you think about this dance to What Jhumka? Did this video leave you dancing along?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON