Cambridge teacher earns PhD with thesis on ‘politics of smell,’ leaves internet divided

A recent post on X (formerly Twitter) about a completed PhD dissertation has caused a stir online, not because of the achievement itself but due to the unusual topic of the research. Dr Ally Louks, who claims to teach at the University of Cambridge, shared the update that she had successfully delivered her dissertation and passed her "viva with no corrections." While the accomplishment would typically go unnoticed, her thesis subject immediately caught the internet’s attention. A Cambridge teacher’s PhD on "the politics of smell" sparked viral debate online. (X/@DrAllyLouks)

An unconventional topic

Dr Louks revealed that her thesis, titled "Olfactory Ethics: The Politics of Smell in Modern and Contemporary Prose," focused on exploring the politics of scent within literature. According to Dr Louks, her research studied how the language of smell and its imaginative representation in literature help structure social dynamics, including gender, race, class, and even species power structures.

The first chapter of her thesis delved into how smell is used to express class distinctions, particularly in relation to homelessness, drawing on George Orwell’s works and other popular media. The abstract of her dissertation also highlighted the intersectional approach taken to understand olfactory oppression in literature.

The internet reacts

While Dr Louks' research may have been groundbreaking in academia, the internet’s reaction was mixed. Thousands of users flocked to her page to express surprise and, in many cases, ridicule over the unconventional topic.

One user remarked, "I can't believe this is an actual thesis subject. Smell’s role in social power structures? Is this for real?" Another commenter added, "The 'politics of smell' sounds more like a gimmick than a legitimate field of study. Did we really need a whole PhD on this?" Some others pointed out, "I just can't imagine spending years of my life researching something that smells like an abstract idea with no tangible impact."

However, there were also users who defended the work. "I think it's fascinating to study the overlooked aspects of literature. Smell influences human perception in subtle ways we don't often consider," one wrote, while another said, "It's a creative and bold topic for a PhD. Who's to say what the real-world implications are until it's explored?"

A few joked, "Well, this definitely stinks of a unique topic!" while another commented, "I bet her dissertation smells like a blend of creativity and controversy."