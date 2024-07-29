Can Nikhil Kamath pick up the phone and call PM Modi? Billionaire responds to Ranbir Kapoor’s question

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently appeared on the ‘People by WTF’ podcast, hosted by Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha. During the interview, Kapoor shared details about his memorable encounter with PM Modi. He also posed an intriguing question to Kamath, asking if he could call PM Modi directly. Kamath responded that while he has had the privilege of being around the Prime Minister on several occasions, he does not have direct access to him. Ranbir Kapoor (left) and Nikhil Kamath (right) during the ‘People by WTF’ podcast. (YouTube/Nikhil Kamath)

In the podcast, Kamath revealed, “Can I pick up the phone and call him? No… I have had the privilege of being around him at a couple of events and people read into it. I really respect and admire him.”

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hectic work schedule, Kamath said, “He would do a speaking session with us, some businessmen in a room, at 8 am, he would give a speech somewhere at 11 am, at 4 pm he would do something else. Till 8-9 at night, I was tired, but he would go to Egypt to do it all over again. His energy is crazy. There is definitely a lot to learn from him.”

“I think his energy is at this age... There’s a lot to learn. I feel like there’s a lot to learn from everybody. And there is definitely so much... to learn from him. And I feel privileged to have seen him in such close quarters,” he further added.

Kapoor also met PM Modi in 2019. Reflecting on his own experience, he said, “I don’t really need to think much, but I know that when I met the Prime Minister, all of us went to meet him four or five years back. A couple of young actors and directors. Of course, you see him on television and you see how he talks. He’s a great orator. But I remember the moment that we were sitting and he walked in, and he had this magnetic charm about himself. And he came and he sat down and he spoke... to each person, something so personal.”

“Like my father was going through treatment at that time. So he was asking how the treatment was going and what's happening and all of that. He was talking to Alia about something else. Vicky Kaushal about something else. Karan Johar about something else, like everything, was very personal. And that kind of effort, you see in great men. When they put in that effort,” he further expressed, adding, “And that says a lot about that person.”

The meeting with the Prime Minister took place in New Delhi, where several celebrities met him in 2019. The gathering included actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sidharth Malhotra. Prominent filmmakers Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Rohit Shetty were also in attendance.