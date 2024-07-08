Liver Doc slams billionaire Nikhil Kamath for viral podcast on liquor industry: 'Alcohol is good business'

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, who goes by “The Liver Doc” on social media, took to X to share his reaction to a viral podcast where Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath discussed the liquor industry in India with Abhishek Khaitan, Minakshi Singh, Shuchir Suri, and Suraj Shenai. Philips slammed Kamath and accused him of glorifying the business of alcohol by “equating it to good healthcare intervention”. Further, he talked about treating patients with “alcohol use disorder and related acute liver disease” on an almost daily basis. Liver Doc took to X to slam Nikhil Kamath for a viral podcast showing the billionaire in conversation with others about the liquor industry in India. (X/@theliverdr, YouTube/@nikhil.kamath)

“So far so good. Alcohol is good business, a business that leech out others life. It rakes in money for governments through taxation & monopoly; and fattens the bank accounts of those behind the industry (like this round table group) and makes barons out of those who sell well,” the Liver Doc wrote.

“But when these businessmen, start glorifying their business of alcohol by equating it to ‘good healthcare intervention,’ it goes definitely into the realm of health misinformation, which is why, I have to keep discussing this absolutely garbage myth that ‘alcohol in moderation is good for you’ and the absolute nonsense disclaimer to support that myth, which they call ‘drink responsibly’,” he posted. Furthermore, he expressed that “To claim drinking alcohol in moderation is good, is actually a crime”.

“Patients and families struggle to make ends meet for proper healthcare because alcohol use destroyed their life savings. And by the time they find the funds to get things going, the patient is already on the ventilator and in multiple organ failure,” he wrote while talking about treating patients for alcohol-related health issues.

In the following lines, he spoke about how alcohol affects a person’s body and instances of drunk driving that caused horrific accidents.

“Podcast discussions like these are helping no one here. Please, do something that actually helps people out here. Do something good for the society, instead of goofing up like this. No one asked for this absolute bonkers of a podcast topic. Irresponsible. The whole team,” he added as a part of his X post.

Take a look at his share here:

A few days earlier, the Liver Doc reacted to a post by Samantha Ruth Prabhu where she recommended hydrogen peroxide nebulisation to treat viral infections. He slammed the actor and called her “health and science illiterate.” The actor later shared an explainer about her post, but Liver Doc reacted to it by accusing her of “playing the victim card and endorsing more alternative practices.”

As of now, Nikhil Kamath has not responded to Liver Doc's post. This copy will be updated if and when the billionaire decides to share his perspective.