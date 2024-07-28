Nikhil Kamath invites Ranbir Kapoor to hang out in Bengaluru: ‘It’s very different from Mumbai’

Nikhil Kamath invited Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor on his podcast People by WTF. In the first few minutes of the podcast, the two talk about their work and lives. During their conversation, Kamath shared his views on Bengaluru and how he came to the city. He further also elaborated on how he feels about Mumbai. Snapshot of Ranbir Kapoor and Nikhil Kamath.

Nikhil Kamath first shares his life story and says that he was born in Shivamogga, Karnataka. His father worked in Canara Bank, so his family typically moved places in three years. After Shivamogga, he moved to Hassan and then to Carnal in Haryana till he was around six years old.

"Then came to Bangalore. Then, when my dad got transferred beyond that. We didn't travel with him, okay? We stayed in Bangalore with my mother, and my mother's family was here in Bangalore," Kamath said in the podcast. (Also Read: Liver Doc slams billionaire Nikhil Kamath for viral podcast on liquor industry: ‘Alcohol is good business’)

He further added, "From the age of 7 till 37, for the last 30 years, I've been pretty much a Bangalore boy have immense love for the city uh which has in a way given me everything and I think it's a two-way love, I showcase it a lot and I think the city continues to love m. Hence I was telling you the other day you should come to Banglore and hang out. It's very different from Mumbai, not in the way that you typically hear from people that Mumbai is fast. Bangalore has a soul which is different from Mumbai's soul, and I feel like you have to be there to experience it."

Nikhil Kamath had previously too, shared his views on Bengaluru and Mumbai. He said, "The big, big differentiator at the end of the day-- scr** all the roads, the traffic... those things don't matter -- the people of Bengaluru are second to none (because of) the love they have for the city, how nice they are as people."

He further added, Hyderabad is famous for its biryani, Mumbai for its “good-looking people”, Delhi for "people who have a lot of money and they know it", and “Bengaluru is famous for nice people”.