Gamers have been left wondering if Jason, the male protagonist in GTA VI, will get a chance to romance Mandy. She is introduced early in the game as a side character when Jason goes to collect rent from her. Players picked up on the chemistry between the two characters, though the storyline from Rockstar firmly establishes Lucia as Jason's romantic interest.

Mandy and Jason's interaction

Mandy is introduced early in GTA VI and gamers are wondering if they can romance the character. (X/@dom_lucre, X/@thediantoart)

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Mandy is introduced in the Pipework mission. When Jason shows up to collect rent, Mandy flirts with him as she leads him through the house. She tells him that he has to fix a plumbing problem at her house to get the rent money.

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At one point, Mandy even lounges on the bed speaking to Jason, who, however, remains focused on the task and asks her for a plunger to tackle the plumbing issue. Mandy's revealing getup has left gamers talking, with some even saying that Lucia has stiff competition.

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Is Mandy romanceable?

{{^usCountry}} No, Mandy is not romanceable, as per Gamespot. While Mandy does change into a skimpy bikini while Jason is fixing the sink, he cannot steer the conversation in a romantic direction. At this point in the game, Jason appears dead set on fixing things with Lucia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No, Mandy is not romanceable, as per Gamespot. While Mandy does change into a skimpy bikini while Jason is fixing the sink, he cannot steer the conversation in a romantic direction. At this point in the game, Jason appears dead set on fixing things with Lucia. {{/usCountry}}

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When Jason tries to leave, Mandy makes a last-ditch effort to get him to stay, but the character refuses. Gamers have no control over Jason's response at this time, so romancing Mandy is off the table here.

While Jason can return to Mandy later in the game, she's in no mood for romance. When players return to her home, they reportedly see her crying in front of a television set, and she tells Jason to go away if he is spotted. The inference here is that Jason has broken her heart. However, for now, Mandy's very appearance has shifted the attention of many players away from the Jason-Lucia romance that is expected to dominate the storyline.

Mandy could be a serial killer

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Mandy, who has left players wanting to romance someone besides Lucia, might actually be a serial killer. IGN shared a video of Jason's mission at her house. He appears to find a human finger when trying to fix the plumbing issue. Then, outside her house, a player can come across acid, saws, and other items that might be used to dispose of a body.

One can also come across what appears to be a freshly dug grave on the property, IGN noted. The trunk of her car also reportedly contains rope, a meat cleaver, and more acid. This raises the question if Mandy is a serial killer, though this is yet to be established in-game. Meanwhile, IGN also noted that the character clearly has history with Jason, and he is set on rejecting her advances.

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