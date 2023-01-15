Home / Trending / Can you find a panda hidden among snowmen in this viral brain teaser?

Can you find a panda hidden among snowmen in this viral brain teaser?

Published on Jan 15, 2023 06:22 PM IST

This viral brain teaser challenges people to spot a panda lurking among snowmen.

This viral brain teaser has a panda hidden in plain sight. Can you quickly spot it?(Facebook/Gergely Dudás - Dudolf)
ByArfa Javaid

If you’re looking for a fun brain teaser while sipping tea or coffee on a Sunday evening, then go nowhere, as we have one such image that will keep you hooked and entertained for quite some time. The brain teaser was created by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás. In it, one needs to find a panda lurking among the colossal army of snowmen.

“Can You spot the PANDA?” wrote Gergely Dudás, also known as Dudolf, while sharing the brain teaser on Facebook. The mind-boggling brain teaser shows snowmen wearing vibrant scarves and colourful hats. There’s a panda hidden among them in plain sight, and Internet users need to find it quickly.

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

Since being shared on January 9, the brain teaser has received over 250 reactions and several shares. It has also received numerous comments from Facebook users.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the baffling brain teaser:

“Found Mr. Panda. Love the snowman with the candy cane stuck in his head! He looks like he’d be fun at parties!” an individual commented. “Easy peasy!! But to be honest I’ve found this one before…,” shared another. “Found the panda,” wrote a third. “Love the hats and scarves…,” expressed a fourth.

Were you able to spot the panda among the snowmen? If not, then allow us to help with the help of a picture.

The panda is highlighted in the picture below:

The panda is highlighted among snowmen in this viral brain teaser. (Gergely Dudás - Dudolf)
Gergely Dudás often shares fun brain teasers that entertain his social media followers. He earlier challenged people to spot three empty glasses in a new year-themed brain teaser.

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Story Saved
