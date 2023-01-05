This viral brain teaser has a bear hidden in it. Can you spot it quickly?

Brain teasers have been around for centuries, but they have gained immense popularity in recent years owing to their entertaining and rewarding quotient. And this particular brain teaser that is slowly gaining traction is a case in point. It has a vast sea of reindeer, a cute snowman and Santa Claus. What you need to spot is a brown-coloured bear hidden in plain sight.

(Also Read: Can you spot Rudolph among the reindeer in this viral brain teaser?)

“Can you spot a bear?” read the caption of the brain teaser shared on Facebook by Hungarian graphic artist Gergely Dudás, better known as Dudolf. What makes the brain teaser even more difficult is that both reindeer and bear are painted brown.

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

The brain teaser was shared by the famous artist on December 8 on Facebook. It has since then captured the attention of many and has received close to 300 reactions. The boggling brain teaser has also been shared several times and invited a flurry of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral brain teaser:

“I bear-ly found him,” posted an individual with a smiling emoticon. “I found it, its ears are so cute,” shared another. “I love the reindeer peering over the snowman,” expressed a third. “Took me a while but finally found him. Not as easy as the usual ones…,” wrote a fourth. “Found a carrot being munched also,” commented a fifth.

If you’ve found the bear in the brain teaser all by yourself, then you surely deserve a pat on your back. If not, allow us to help with the help of an image.

Take a look at the solution to this viral brain teaser right here:

Bear highlighted in the viral brain teaser.(Gergely Dudás - Dudolf)

The artist frequently posts brain teasers on social media that leave people scratching their heads. Earlier, he shared a new year-themed brain teaser with his followers and challenged them to find three empty glasses held by the animals partying together.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON