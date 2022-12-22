Can you spot Rudolph among the reindeer in this viral brain teaser?

While scrolling through our social media feeds, we often come across brain teasers, optical illusions and other puzzles that keep us glued to our screens for quite some time. And this particular Christmas-themed brain teaser that has surfaced online is a case in point. Shared on Facebook, the brain teaser challenges people to spot Rudolph - the red-nosed reindeer who guided Santa Claus’s sleigh on a foggy Christmas eve - among other reindeer.

“Happy Holidays! Can you find RUDOLPH among the reindeer?” read the caption of the brain teaser shared online. The intriguing brain teaser was made by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, who is also known as Dudolf.

Take a look at the baffling brain teaser below:

Since being posted a few hours ago, the brain teaser has raked up more than one thousand reactions on Facebook, over a hundred comments and more than 300 shares.

Here’s what some Facebook users posted in the comments:

“Well, no, I could not find Rudolph, but I will keep looking. I do like the scarves some of the reindeer are wearing, and I love the couple kissing under the mistletoe,” commented an Instagram user. “I don’t know how I did it, found him and about 2 seconds! That’s the fastest time for me ever, lol. Wishing everyone happy holidays, stay safe and warm,” shared another. “Found Rudolph! It took me a while to realise that those floating reindeer heads were actually reindeer wearing scarves. And nice touch there with the kiss under the mistletoe!” wrote a third. “Easy this one! Merry Christmas,” expressed a fourth. “A good one! I usually can find it but not this one. Had to look at the solution. Thanks, and Merry Christmas,” posted a fifth.

Were you able to spot Rudolph all by yourself? If yes, how quickly? For those who are still searching for him, we are rooting for you. And for those who couldn’t and wish to see the solution, the below image will help you find him.

Below image shows Rudolph among the reindeer:

The image higlights Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer. (Gergely Dudás - Dudolf)

