Can you spot a football hidden among pandas in this brain teaser?

Lionel Messi-led Argentina will lock horns against Kylian Mbappe-starrer France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final today, and social media is flooded with various shares. From winning predictions to head-to-head records and stats, fans are sharing various posts ahead of the title clash. Amid this, a brain teaser related to FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs France final has surfaced online and is keeping netizens hooked. In the now-viral brain teaser, one can see pandas all excited for the match and rooting for their favourite teams. All you need to do is to spot a football hidden among them in plain sight.

"Can You find a FOOTBALL among the pandas?" read the caption of the brain teaser shared on Facebook with two pandas and a football emoji. The intriguing brain teaser was created by a very famous Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf on social media platforms.

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

The brain teaser was shared on Facebook on December 15, and it has since gathered more than 1,400 likes, a flurry of comments and several shares.

Here's what people shared in the comments:

"Silly me forgot American football is different than the real football, which we call a soccer ball! Well done as always Dudolf! Merry Christmas!" commented an individual. "Found the football quickly. I so love these puzzles. Thank you for sharing," shared another with a heart emoticon. "Found it! Thank you for making these," posted a third. "Took awhile but I found it! Your puzzles are amazing! They're one of my favorite games to play. Thank you," expressed a fourth with heart-struck emoticons.

For those who still couldn't find football among the pandas and are looking for the solution, here's an image that will help you spot it.

The football is highlighted in the image. (Gergely Dudás)

Were you able to spot the football all by yourself? If yes, how quickly? Earlier, the artist posted a fun brain teaser where people were challenged to spot three coconuts hidden amongst bears.

