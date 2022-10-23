Home / Trending / Can you solve this math problem correctly using BODMAS before this dog does?

Can you solve this math problem correctly using BODMAS before this dog does?

Published on Oct 23, 2022 09:08 PM IST

The video shows the dog named Luna correctly answering a simple math problem. Can you solve it correctly using BODMAS before her?

The man poses a math question to her dog named Luna. Can you solve it using BODMAS before she does?(Instagram/@lunatheminicockapoo)
By Arfa Javaid

Almost all of us have used BODMAS to solve simple math problems in schools, colleges and elsewhere. While some have a hard time remembering the order, others love solving problems that require BODMAS. And the satisfaction when we correctly answer the equations or problems is unmatched. Right? Now, a video of a dog solving a math problem is doing the rounds on social media, and his ability to answer it correctly has stunned many. So, if you like the subject and love applying BODMAS to mathematical problems, solve this one before the dog answers it correctly. You only have a few seconds to do so.

"She knew she got it right at the end," read the caption of the video. In it, one can see a furry pet named Luna sitting in the back seat of a car, and her pet parent poses a math problem to her. He says, "What's ten divided by two plus one minus one?" The dog then thinks intently at her pet parent and answers correctly with the help of her paw. For those unable to solve (10/2)+1-1, the correct answer is 5.

Watch the video below:

The video that showcases a Mini Cockapoo correctly answering a math problem was shared on Instagram on October 7, and it has garnered more than 2.7 lakh views and tons of comments.

"Luna you're a genius!" read a response from an Instagram page dedicated to a dog. "Luna DESERVES a place at Harvard...," posted an individual. "Her eyes when she thinks," commented another. "I could see her doing the math in her head," wrote a third. "She can't wait to give those kisses," remarked a fourth. Were you able to answer the math problem correctly before the dog?

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

