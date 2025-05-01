‘Canada drains resources’: Canadian man warns Indians against relocating, calls immigration a ‘scam’

Caleb Friesen, a Canadian man living in Bengaluru, has said that Indians planning to relocate to his country should reconsider their decision. Caleb claimed that Canada uses the life savings of immigrants and their cheap labour to fill the gaps in its own economy while providing them few benefits that they could not get back in their own country too. Caleb Friesen is a Canadian man living in India(Instagram/@caleb_friesen)

“If you are Indian, don’t move to Canada,” he warned in a video shared on X and Instagram two days ago.

India vs Canada

According to Caleb, a typical person who comes to Canada under the Express Entry programme – which he calls a scam – is a skilled worker, probably 28 years of age, with a stable job, a family, his own home, and anywhere between $50,000 to $100,000 in savings. This person can live comfortably in his home country, travel abroad once a year and has access to healthcare.

In moving to Canada, he uses up his life savings, possibly gets a loan, loses access to affordable healthcare, no longer owns a home in his country of residence, and can afford nothing except rent and food. This immigrant can no longer afford to travel, and instead spends his time “optimizing groceries to save an extra $10,” according to Caleb.

“As you see, a typical Canadian immigrant is not a single rich person who can move in and then move out of the country if it’s not good enough. A typical Canadian immigrant usually has the resources to make a one-way move to Canada,” Caleb explained. “Then Canada drains all the resources which that immigrant accumulated through their lifetime.”

The Canadian man theorised that many immigrants who move to Canada cannot move out not only due to lack of financial resources but also because of lack of willpower. After all, people in their late 30s and 40s do not have the same kind of drive that people in their 20s do.

Canadian immigration scam

Caleb, host of the Backstage with Millionaires podcast, called the Canadian immigration system a “scam” that preys on vulnerable people.

“Canadian immigration scam first makes people believe that Canada is fundamentally better than their home countries just to fill the gaps in the Canadian economy with immigrants’ life savings and cheap labour for as long as they are not frustrated enough to leave,” he said.

He blamed the North American country for selling a pyramid scheme, saying it’s really hard to get to the truth of “what Canada is about, because there are multiple layers of lies around it.”

The Canadian man also touched upon the racism that immigrants face in Canada in his now-viral video.

Dozens of people commented on his video, noting the pros and cons of living in India vs abroad.