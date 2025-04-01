Canadian teacher breaks into energetic Punjabi dance with student, internet cheers. Watch

A Canadian professor's joyous dance with a student on her class graduating after a training course is winning hearts online. Loa Fridfinnson, a business and marketing training expert, shared a video on her Instagram of her matching steps with a student to a popular Punjabi song. Loa Fridfinnson broke into dance after her class of students graduated.(Instagram/activ8inc)

Fridfinnson was seen grooving and performing hook steps with her student Prabnoor to Punjabi singer Amrinder Gill's hit song Vanjhali Vaja. "Learning some Punjabi dance moves with my student Prabnoor to celebrate the completion of our BCIT Consumer Behaviour course. Yay for my students who all passed with flying colours! Am I ready for my Bollywood appearance?" she wrote in the caption.

Overjoyed by her students' stellar performance, the teacher broke into dance with her Indian-origin student and the two shook a leg as the class cheered them on.

Take a look at the video here:

The professor's graceful dance moves impressed many users online, some of them even demanded another dance collaboration from the duo. "Want Part-2 on another song. Nonetheless you guys did great dance," said one of them.

Some of the users were impressed by how quickly the professor matched her student's dance steps. "It is first time dance? If it is, it's amazing," said a user.

Others were delighted to see the teacher turn into a student and learn a new dance form from her student. "The way he taught his teacher Indian dance is commendable," wrote one of them while another said, "Loa you have such a zest for lifelong learning and make it iso enjoyable!"

Many Indian users admitted to feeling proud of the teachers for embracing the Punjabi dance form with such vigour and love. "You are super ready for Bollywood now," wrote one Indian user.

(Also read: German tourist praises India’s metro system, calls it ‘better than Western Europe’s’ in viral video)