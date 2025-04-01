Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Canadian teacher breaks into energetic Punjabi dance with student, internet cheers. Watch

ByMuskaan Sharma
Apr 01, 2025 12:25 PM IST

A Canadian professor's dance with her student to a popular Punjabi song has gone viral on social media.

A Canadian professor's joyous dance with a student on her class graduating after a training course is winning hearts online. Loa Fridfinnson, a business and marketing training expert, shared a video on her Instagram of her matching steps with a student to a popular Punjabi song.

Loa Fridfinnson broke into dance after her class of students graduated.(Instagram/activ8inc)
Loa Fridfinnson broke into dance after her class of students graduated.(Instagram/activ8inc)

Fridfinnson was seen grooving and performing hook steps with her student Prabnoor to Punjabi singer Amrinder Gill's hit song Vanjhali Vaja. "Learning some Punjabi dance moves with my student Prabnoor to celebrate the completion of our BCIT Consumer Behaviour course. Yay for my students who all passed with flying colours! Am I ready for my Bollywood appearance?" she wrote in the caption.

Overjoyed by her students' stellar performance, the teacher broke into dance with her Indian-origin student and the two shook a leg as the class cheered them on.

Take a look at the video here:

The professor's graceful dance moves impressed many users online, some of them even demanded another dance collaboration from the duo. "Want Part-2 on another song. Nonetheless you guys did great dance," said one of them.

Some of the users were impressed by how quickly the professor matched her student's dance steps. "It is first time dance? If it is, it's amazing," said a user.

Others were delighted to see the teacher turn into a student and learn a new dance form from her student. "The way he taught his teacher Indian dance is commendable," wrote one of them while another said, "Loa you have such a zest for lifelong learning and make it iso enjoyable!"

Many Indian users admitted to feeling proud of the teachers for embracing the Punjabi dance form with such vigour and love. "You are super ready for Bollywood now," wrote one Indian user.

(Also read: German tourist praises India’s metro system, calls it ‘better than Western Europe’s’ in viral video)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Canadian teacher breaks into energetic Punjabi dance with student, internet cheers. Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On