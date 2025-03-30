German tourist praises India’s metro system, calls it ‘better than Western Europe’s’ in viral video

German traveller Alex Welder recently took to social media to share his thoughts on India’s metro system, posting a video on Instagram about his experience. In the video, he expressed surprise at the efficiency, cleanliness, and overall quality of metro services in Indian cities like Delhi and Agra. He praised the modern infrastructure, smooth operations, and affordability of the metro, highlighting how it exceeded his expectations. Alex compared it with metro systems in Western Europe, stating that India’s metro is not only on par with but, in some aspects, even better than its European counterparts. He praised Delhi Metro for phone charging points and designated seats for women.(Instagram/@alexweldertravels)

In his caption, Weldertook admitted that he had different expectations before visiting India. “Before coming to India, the stereotypes about public transport in the country were demolished or old buses and trains and noisy tuk-tuks and rickshaws,” he wrote. However, he was pleasantly surprised by what he found.

Also read: After ₹40 lakh loan for US studies, Indian techie returns home jobless and ‘drowning in debt’

“I didn’t know that some cities in India like Agra and Delhi actually have a very decent metro system,” he said. He pointed out that Delhi’s metro has features like platform screen doors, phone charging points, and designated seats for women and the elderly—similar to what he had seen in South Korea, Japan, and China.

Also read: Indian-origin CEO claims he was shot at in San Francisco: ‘They chased me to my hotel’

Welder also shared his experience of commuting in Delhi. “I stayed in South Delhi and I was also pleasantly surprised that I got a place to sit 80-90% of the time, as long as I didn’t ride the metros at rush hour and stayed away from the city center and tourist hotspots,” he wrote. He also noted that metro stations in India offer “LOTS of food and shopping options.”

Take a look at the video:

The video garnered reactions from many social media users. One user wrote, “When you travel, you realize the western propaganda about many things.” Another compared Delhi’s metro with London’s, stating, “Delhi Metro is sooo much better than the London Tube.”

Welder also pointed out that metro systems in India don’t get as much attention in travel content. “I haven’t seen any content creator showing the metro system in Indian cities, usually it’s just the hectic road traffic that you see,” he remarked.

HT.com has reached out to Alex Welder for a statement. This story will be updated when he responds.