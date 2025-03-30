Indian-origin CEO claims he was shot at in San Francisco: ‘They chased me to my hotel’

An Indian-origin CEO has claimed that he was shot at twice near his hotel in San Francisco in the early hours of Sunday morning. Deeptanshu ‘Deep’ Prasad took to the social media platform X to recall the terrifying attack. Deep Prasad claims he was shot at twice in San Francisco(X/@Deepneuron)

He said that he survived the targeted shooting, but unknown miscreants chased him to his hotel and fired a gun at him again. Prasad, who is based in Toronto, Canada, said that he was walking back to the hotel from a beach when the attack occurred. He also said that the San Francisco Police Department “misclassified this as a use of fireworks” despite a hotel staff member clearly seeing a gun.

“I was shot at twice”

“Last night around 3:30-4am I was shot at twice near my hotel in SF,” the Indian-origin CEO of Quantum Generative Materials wrote on X.

He said that the attackers chased him to his hotel after firing the first shot. When he ran inside and got an employee of the hotel to step out with him, the unknown miscreants shot at him again. According to Prasad, he saw the bullet’s impact while the hotel employee saw the gun itself.

“They chased me to my hotel and shot the second time when I ran inside and got one of the staff to come out. We both heard a Glock and he saw the gun while I saw the bullet impacts. I’m still shaking,” he wrote.

Dangerous city

The Indian-origin CEO criticised the San Francisco Police Department for not investigating the matter thoroughly. According to him, the police department “wrongly misclassified this as a use of fireworks case with zero investigation and it is dangerous to treat cases like this with such callousness.

He added a word of criticism for San Francisco, calling it a dangerous city. “The city is dangerous. I have never experienced this in 30 years,” wrote Deep Prasad on X.

In follow-up posts, he admitted that the miscreants could have thrown firecrackers towards him. The San Francisco Police Department has also requested the hotel for CCTV footage to investigate the incident further, said Prasad.

“I’m happy to be proven wrong. One interesting theory that was suggested to me was that they lobbed fireworks and we couldn’t see them. If that’s the case,a proper investigation will rule this. For now,I don’t rule out it could have been fireworks but I trust myself & hotel staff,” he wrote.