Career counsellor shares wife received termination notice from company she never worked for: ‘She froze for a second’

A woman was left terrified after receiving a termination email from a company. However, after the initial shock, she realised it was from an organisation she had never worked for. Simon Ingari, a career counsellor, shared the incident on X.(Pexels/Representational Image)

For a moment, she froze, unsure if she had missed a deadline or said something wrong. The reality, however, was simply a mistake.

Simon Ingari, a career counsellor, shared the incident on X (formerly Twitter). He explained that the email had been sent to his wife in error and urged HR teams to check email IDs more carefully next time.

“Dear HR, please check the email ID more carefully next time. I mean, someone else might actually get a heart attack,” the caption of the post reads.

Fired from the wrong company:

In the post, Ingari mentioned that as soon as his wife received the termination email, she froze for a second. She immediately began wondering whether she had missed a deadline or said something wrong to someone.

“Turns out, she just got terminated from a company she didn't even work for,” the post adds.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

Check out the post here:

Social media reacts:

X users reacted with a mix of shock and laughter to the post. One of the users commented, “Please send an email asking them to clear all dues first!”

A second user commented, “HR really said mass email, mass panic. Wrong employee, right trauma.”

A third user commented, “Glad it was a mistake, but this kind of negligence isn't small at all.”

“One careless email can mess with someone's mental health,” another user commented.