Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Job seeker shares bizarre job listing that casually ‘warned’ candidates before joining: ‘Expect 10-12 hours of work’

BySakshi Sah
Updated on: Dec 20, 2025 09:05 am IST

A bizarre job description went viral for casually warning candidates before joining.

Bizarre job descriptions have flooded the internet, but one listing has recently stood out for its unusually blunt warnings.

A job seeker shared a screenshot of the listing on Reddit.(Pexels/Representational Image)
A job seeker shared a screenshot of the listing on Reddit.(Pexels/Representational Image)

A job seeker shared a screenshot of the listing on Reddit after feeling uneasy about how it addressed candidates.

“Is it normal for job descriptions to casually threaten you before you even join?” the caption of the post reads.

The post included a screenshot of the document the job seeker said was received during the application process.

Blunt warnings in job listing:

According to the job description, the document outlined the recruitment steps along with a section labelled “Important Points”. While such details are common, the tone of this section quickly caught attention online.

Under work timings, the job description mentioned: “9:30 am till work gets over”, followed by a reminder that candidates would be joining a startup, adding that “building anything of value takes time”.

Another point warns that the majority of exits happen within the first 2 months, suggesting new joiners often struggle to adjust to the fast-paced environment.

The description also clearly mentioned that employees could expect “10–12 hours of work in a day”.

Also Read: Employee claims salary cut for missing 9 pm meeting: ‘Director asked HR to deduct salary’

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(Reddit)
Screengrab of the Reddit post.(Reddit)

Reddit reacts:

Reddit users reacted strongly to the post. Many said the points felt unnecessarily harsh, warning that it could put off even capable candidates.

One of the users commented, “Everything about that is warning you not to apply. Listen to them.”

A second user commented, “You should think twice before joining such startups.”

A third user commented, “They are doing this because they know they can get away with it since barely anyone is hiring and everyone is afraid of getting laid off or fired.

Also Read: Techie opens up on career burnout in tech industry: 'Ek majdoor bhi din ke 500 bana leta hai'

“Doesn’t seem normal at all, but it’s nice that they are upfront and honest. That honesty might even be a sign that it’s a good place to work, as long as you don’t mind 12-hour days,” another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Job seeker shares bizarre job listing that casually ‘warned’ candidates before joining: ‘Expect 10-12 hours of work’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On