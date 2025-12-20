Job seeker shares bizarre job listing that casually ‘warned’ candidates before joining: ‘Expect 10-12 hours of work’

Bizarre job descriptions have flooded the internet, but one listing has recently stood out for its unusually blunt warnings. A job seeker shared a screenshot of the listing on Reddit.(Pexels/Representational Image)

A job seeker shared a screenshot of the listing on Reddit after feeling uneasy about how it addressed candidates.

“Is it normal for job descriptions to casually threaten you before you even join?” the caption of the post reads.

The post included a screenshot of the document the job seeker said was received during the application process.

Blunt warnings in job listing:

According to the job description, the document outlined the recruitment steps along with a section labelled “Important Points”. While such details are common, the tone of this section quickly caught attention online.

Under work timings, the job description mentioned: “9:30 am till work gets over”, followed by a reminder that candidates would be joining a startup, adding that “building anything of value takes time”.

Another point warns that the majority of exits happen within the first 2 months, suggesting new joiners often struggle to adjust to the fast-paced environment.

The description also clearly mentioned that employees could expect “10–12 hours of work in a day”.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(Reddit)

Reddit reacts:

Reddit users reacted strongly to the post. Many said the points felt unnecessarily harsh, warning that it could put off even capable candidates.

One of the users commented, “Everything about that is warning you not to apply. Listen to them.”

A second user commented, “You should think twice before joining such startups.”

A third user commented, “They are doing this because they know they can get away with it since barely anyone is hiring and everyone is afraid of getting laid off or fired.”

“Doesn’t seem normal at all, but it’s nice that they are upfront and honest. That honesty might even be a sign that it’s a good place to work, as long as you don’t mind 12-hour days,” another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)