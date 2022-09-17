Home / Trending / Cat reaches woman on the floor above it with the help of a bag. Watch how

Cat reaches woman on the floor above it with the help of a bag. Watch how

Published on Sep 17, 2022 01:57 PM IST

The video of how a cat reaches a woman standing on the floor above it with the help of a bag was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the cat standing on the ledge.(TikTok/@emiliabroxx)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A cute cat video posted on Instagram is winning hearts. The video shows how a human helps a cat ‘climb’ the floor above it. Posted originally on TikTok, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Instagram. There is a chance that the wonderful clip will make your Saturday better.

Posted on the Instagram page Nextdoor, the video is delightful to watch. The clip shows a cat standing on the ledge of a balcony with a pet bag kept in front of it. Within moments, the kitty looks up towards a woman standing on the floor above it and walks towards the bag to sit inside it. The video ends with the woman pulling up the bag with the cat inside and looking at the human. “This kitty was ready to go home,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Watch the cat video here:

The video was posted about 12 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 35,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated nearly 2,300 likes and counting. The video has prompted people to share various comments.

“Adorable,” posted an Instagram user. “This is so sweet omg,” commented another. “Cool. It lives in an upstairs apartment, but is an indoor/outdoor cat. Perfect. Great idea,” expressed a third. “The look up,” shared a fourth. “I love how the cat keeps looking straight up at its owner. So cute!” wrote a fifth.

