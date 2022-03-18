Home / Trending / Cat stuck under pile of rubble in Ukraine rescued. Watch viral video
Cat stuck under pile of rubble in Ukraine rescued. Watch viral video

The video of the cat rescued from under a pile of rubble is shared on the official Facebook page of State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
The image, taken from the Facebook video, shows the cat being rescued.(Facebook/State Emergency Service of Ukraine)
The image, taken from the Facebook video, shows the cat being rescued.(Facebook/State Emergency Service of Ukraine)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 02:11 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video of a cat rescued from under a pile of rubble in Ukraine’s Kharkiv has gone viral online. Shared on the official Facebook page of State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the heart touching video has now left many emotional.

The video opens to show the rescuers digging through debris to reach the cat. A caption posted along with the video also explains the incident in details. Written in Ukrainian, when loosely translated, the caption explains that the soldiers dug up the cat while under fire from the Russian forces. They also explained that after the rescue the kitty was handed over to a woman who promised to take care of it. They also ended the story with a line that says, “This is one little story of great Ukraine. Our story.”

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago on March 15. Since being shared, the video has been re-posted by many across various social media sites. It has also gathered more than 5,000 likes from people. Many also posted different comments.

“Thank you guys for your humanity! God bless you,” reads a comment when translated from Ukrainian. “You are just incredible! Thank you for the rescue!,” says another. Most people thanked the rescuers for saving the furry creature.

What are your thoughts on the rescue video?

facebook ukraine cat + 1 more
