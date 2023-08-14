‘Catatouille in making’: Cat imitates chef, video goes viral

A video of a cat imitating a chef kneading dough has created a chatter on Twitter and reminded many of the famous animated film Ratatouille. The video shows how the kitty imitates the kneading gesture while watching a video. The image shows a cat watching a video playing on a tablet. (Twitter/@buitengebieden)

“Baker in training,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the cat lying on top of a blanket on a bed with a tablet kept in front of it. On the device, a video is playing that shows a person kneading dough. The kitty is seen imitating the gesture perfectly using the blanket.

Why did the video remind people of the animated film?

For the unversed, the 2007 fantasy film Ratatouille is about the journey of a rat named Remy, who becomes a famous chef from a drain-dweller rodent. In the film, the animal is seen cooking different dishes with the help of a human companion.

Take a look at this cute video of the cat imitating a chef:

Since being tweeted on August 12, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has gathered more than 5.3 million views and counting. Additionally, the share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Twitter users say about this video of the very adorable cat:

“Baking specialist,” commented a Twitter user. “This is a win-win, cats are often up bright and early, so if you leave your cat with dough you can wake up to freshly baked rolls. Might be a bit of fur in it, but I guess you cannot have it all,” joked another. “I think the kitty is getting a hang of this. Good job,” posted a third. “Just do-ough it,” expressed a fourth. “So cute,” shared a fifth. “Catatouille in making,” wrote a sixth. What are your thoughts on the video of this cat imitating a chef?