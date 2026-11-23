As Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) dominates online conversations following its launch, Telegram chief Pavel Durov has shared a humorous take on the game’s criminal underworld. In a post on X, Durov highlighted a specific detail missing from the way the lead characters, Jason and Lucia, run their operation. The remark quickly circulated across the platform, racking up over a million views and prompting a laughing-out-loud emoji reply from X owner Elon Musk.

Pavel Durov’s post on GTA 6 has gone viral. (X/@durov, AP) more less

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Pavel Durov tweeted, “The least realistic thing about GTA VI is that Jason and Lucia run a whole criminal operation without a single Telegram group.”

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Also Read: Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s remarks about Asian ‘honeypots’ draw online backlash

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Why the joke hits close

{{^usCountry}} Durov’s joke hints at long-running scrutiny over how criminals have used Telegram. Because the platform supports massive group chats, broadcast channels, and lightly moderated search tools, authorities and researchers have repeatedly flagged its misuse for illegal activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Durov’s joke hints at long-running scrutiny over how criminals have used Telegram. Because the platform supports massive group chats, broadcast channels, and lightly moderated search tools, authorities and researchers have repeatedly flagged its misuse for illegal activities. {{/usCountry}}

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A 2024 New York Post report claimed there are multiple channels on the platform that could be linked to criminal activities, including child sexual abuse material and terrorism.

In 2024, Pavel Durov was charged by the French judiciary over allegations that Telegram’s lax moderation enabled illegal activity on the app.

Following this, Telegram significantly overhauled its policies. In September 2024, the company updated its Terms of Service and Privacy Policy to confirm that it will hand over suspects’ IP addresses and phone numbers to law enforcement in response to valid legal requests.

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Despite Telegram’s expanded moderation and policy updates, several major criminal investigations, government crackdowns, and cybercrime reports in 2026 have continued to link the platform to illegal activities.

More recently, Jordanian and Iraqi authorities announced plans to block the Telegram social media service for national security reasons.

Jordan’s order came three weeks after a deadly attack on a church in the southern part of the country.

"The operating company failed to take the necessary measures to address non-compliant content published on the platform and did not adhere to Iraqi laws," the Iraqi authority said in a statement.

The company issued a statement about this new development. A spokesperson said, "Advanced automated systems and moderators empowered with AI tools proactively monitor public parts of the platform to systematically remove terrorist content.”

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Also Read: India, Russia, China: Why so many countries have banned or suspended Telegram

Earlier this year, in July, Russia ​charged Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov with facilitating terrorist activity. It alleged that the app was being used by ‌Ukrainian spies to organise attacks inside Russia.

In response, Telegram's official X profile shared a picture of the Russia-born founder making an obscene gesture.

(With inputs from Reuters)