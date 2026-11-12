Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s remarks about Asian ‘honeypots’ draw online backlash

Pavel Durov, CEO of messaging app Telegram, has come under fire for joking about a lack of non-Chinese ‘honeypots’ after the Jensen Huang controversy. In a post shared on X this morning, the Russian tech entrepreneur quipped that CEOs who are “not into Asian girls get fewer dating options from spy agencies.” Telegram CEO Pavel Durov faced backlash for joking about Asian 'honeypots' (Instagram/@durov)

Huang, the 63-year-old co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, recently acknowledged his extra-marital affair with a suspected Chinese spy named Alice Huang.

(Also read: Jensen Huang’s two children, Madison and Spencer Huang, earn over $1 million each at Nvidia)

US intelligence officials believe Alice Huang was recruited by Chinese intelligence to get close to the Nvidia CEO and gather information from him, according to a New York Times report. She was also allegedly tasked with influencing Huang to push for fewer restrictions on chip sales to China.

Bloomberg reported this morning that Alice Huang has returned to her home country and is currently living in Beijing.

Telegram CEO on ‘honeypots’ “Unfair that CEOs who aren’t into Asian girls get fewer dating options from spy agencies,” Pavel Durov posted on X this morning, before proceeding to joke about not getting “honeypots” from France, Russia or Iran.

In espionage, a honeypot is a person sent to lure a target into a relationship, with the aim of exploiting them for confidential information or leverage.

(Also read: Russian-origin CEO of Telegram claims he has over '100 biological kids’, reveals how)

“Where are the French/Russian/Iranian honeypots? Not one spy girl sent my way. Are they even trying?” joked 42-year-old Durov, who is not married.

“France is excused — their decision-makers aren’t into girls. Everyone else: try harder!” he added in a veiled dig at French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

The Macrons have filed a defamation lawsuit against US podcaster Candace Owens for spreading the false claim that Brigitte Macron was born a man.